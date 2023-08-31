Borderlands: Pandora's Box will collect all six games in the series for $59.99

If you have never played any game in Gearbox's hit sci-fi looter shooter Borderlands series, or is looking to complete the collection, it will be a lot easier to do so on Friday, September 1. That's when Gearbox and publisher 2K Games will release the Borderlands: Pandora's Box digital collection.

2K Games' press release states that the collection will include the following titles:

Borderlands 1

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Tales from the Borderlands

New Tales from the Borderlands

The collection does not include the fantasy-themed spin-off game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which was released in 2022. Normally the collection would be priced at $149.99 but for a limited time, it will be sold for $59.99.

Borderlands: Pandora's Box will be released for the PC via Steam, along with Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. If you happen to own one or more games in the Pandora's Box collection, you can get a discount. Here's how it breaks down:

Xbox - If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle. Steam - If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box on Steam, you'll only pay for the content you don't already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box. PlayStation - If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation5 or PlayStation4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

Nintendo Switch players will be getting the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on October 6. It will include the main game, all of its DLC packs, and all of its bonus cosmetic items for $59.99.

In addition, Gearbox is launching a new weekly podcast series, Echoes from the Borderlands, on September 1. It will go deep into the history of the franchise with the people who helped to develop the games. The podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Pandora, along with Gearbox's YouTube Channel.