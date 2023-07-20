The Borderlands movie adaptation gets an August 9, 2024 release date

The movie adaptation of Borderlands, which was first announced in 2015, finally has a release date. Lionsgate said today that Borderlands will hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

Based on the sci-fi shooter-RPG games developed by Gearbox Software, the Borderlands adaptation takes place on the desert planet of Pandora. The story follows a group of vault hunters looking for a hidden alien vault rumored to contain advanced technology and riches.

The movie stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, a powerful siren with magical abilities. Other cast members include Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Florian Munteanu. Eli Roth is directing Borderlands from a screenplay that was co-written the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. However, in June, It was revealed that Mazin had removed his own name from the film's credits, and will instead be credited as "Joe Crombie."

In addition, the movie had two weeks of reshoots earlier this year, which were directed by Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, with Roth's blessing. The film is currently in post-production.

The official Twitter account shared an image with the text "In theaters August 2024." However, despite hopes among fans, no trailer or new footage was released alongside the date reveal image. It seems viewers hungry for more from the R-rated sci-fi action flick will have to wait a bit longer.

Filming began on April 1, 2021, in Hungary under the challenging conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 4, 2021, the first look footage was released.

The Borderlands games are published by 2K Games and are known for their offbeat humor, stylized art direction, and extensive loot system. The latest mainline entry, Borderlands 3, launched in 2019 and sold over 15 million copies globally.

A new game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, was released early last year as a fantasy-themed spinoff starring Ashly Burch as the fan-favorite character Tiny Tina.

With its built-in fanbase and the star power of Cate Blanchett and the rest of the cast, Lionsgate is betting Borderlands will resonate with gamers and general audiences when it hits theaters next summer.