The free Epic Games Store game this week is the acclaimed indie title Cave Story+

There's just one free game to download and keep on the Epic Games Store this week. However, it's once again a great game if you have not already purchased it. Cave Story+ will be free from the digital storefront for the next week, until 11 a.m. Eastern time on September 7.

The original Cave Story was a 2D platformer, similar to Metroid and Castlevania, that was developed by one person, Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya, over a period of five years. After it was released in 2004, It became a cult hit and is now considered to be one of the best games ever made by an indie developer. Here's a quick summary of its storyline:

You wake up in a dark cave with no memory of who you are, where you came from or why you're in such a place. Uncovering Mimiga Village you discover that the once-carefree Mimigas are in danger at the hands of a maniacal scientist. The Mimigas’ only hope rest squarely on the shoulders of a quiet, amnesiac boy who can't remember his own name.

In 2011, a revamped version of the game, Cave Story+, was released by game developer Nicalis in collaboration with Amaya. It includes new content, remastered graphics and audio, and much more. Here's a breakdown of the features:

Original (320x240) graphics and upgraded “HD” graphics

Remastered music as well as the original soundtrack

Mix-and-match new/old artwork and music!

Six new play modes (including Wind Fortress, Boss Rush and more!)

Over 20 epic boss battles through Mimiga Island

15 levels to explore in the vast world

10 unique weapons to find and upgrade

USB controller compatibility

Four unique endings

Future content updates

Again, Cave Story+, which normally costs $14.99, will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games Story for the next seven days.