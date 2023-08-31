The free Epic Games Store game this week is the acclaimed indie title Cave Story+

There's just one free game to download and keep on the Epic Games Store this week. However, it's once again a great game if you have not already purchased it. Cave Story+ will be free from the digital storefront for the next week, until 11 a.m. Eastern time on September 7.
The original Cave Story was a 2D platformer, similar to Metroid and Castlevania, that was developed by one person, Daisuke "Pixel" Amaya, over a period of five years. After it was released in 2004, It became a cult hit and is now considered to be one of the best games ever made by an indie developer. Here's a quick summary of its storyline:
You wake up in a dark cave with no memory of who you are, where you came from or why you're in such a place. Uncovering Mimiga Village you discover that the once-carefree Mimigas are in danger at the hands of a maniacal scientist. The Mimigas’ only hope rest squarely on the shoulders of a quiet, amnesiac boy who can't remember his own name.
In 2011, a revamped version of the game, Cave Story+, was released by game developer Nicalis in collaboration with Amaya. It includes new content, remastered graphics and audio, and much more. Here's a breakdown of the features:
- Original (320x240) graphics and upgraded “HD” graphics
- Remastered music as well as the original soundtrack
- Mix-and-match new/old artwork and music!
- Six new play modes (including Wind Fortress, Boss Rush and more!)
- Over 20 epic boss battles through Mimiga Island
- 15 levels to explore in the vast world
- 10 unique weapons to find and upgrade
- USB controller compatibility
- Four unique endings
- Future content updates
Again, Cave Story+, which normally costs $14.99, will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games Story for the next seven days.
