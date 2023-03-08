Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard launch on Steam with discounts

Three more Call of Duty games have shed their Battle.net exclusivity on PC and landed on Steam for the first time. The newly dropped titles are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020), and Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021), and the publisher has brought 50% off discounts to celebrate the occasion.

These were the three most recent entries in the mega-popular franchise to skip Steam releases since Activision's decision to launch the PC version exclusively via its Battle.net platform. The publisher returned to Steam with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II last year.

Only the 2018-released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is missing from Steam now. Considering the game was a multiplayer-only release, it may be considered a lower priority port to not further fragment the playerbase.

Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare rebooted the popular sub-series' storyline, offering a highly praised campaign involving CIA and SAS forces. Developed by Treyarch, Black Ops Cold War took the storyline back to the 1980s, with various popular faces from the sub-series returning as playable characters. Lastly, Vanguard by Sledgehammer takes players to World War II as part of a special forces team near the end of the war.

The Steam platform launch discounts are cutting the shooters' prices in half, however, the $59.99 base price for each of these games make the discounted cost drop to only $29.99 each. This special Call of Duty Legacy sale is running until March 23.

Call of Duty's new focus on expanding to Steam arrives as Microsoft is attempting to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its assets. If the $69 billion deal goes through, it is likely that the entire series could end up being put up the Game Pass library.