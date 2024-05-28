Xbox Game Pass notification confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a day-one launch

After almost a month of teasers, Microsoft and Activision are preparing a grand unveiling of the next Call of Duty later today. Slated to be the sixth entry in the Black Ops subseries, the title will also be the first Call of Duty to launch under Microsoft following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October of 2023. The question has been whether Microsoft will also offer it to Xbox Game Pass subscribers like its other first-party games, and it seems a leak has confirmed this already.

Earlier today, the official Xbox Game Pass app across Android and iPhone devices have seemingly sent out a specific notification (via CharlieIntel) a little prematurely.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!", reads the message. Tapping on the notifications sends users to an unpublished post on Microsoft's Xbox Wire website, its announcement blog for everything gaming. While the page is empty for now, the URL shows up as "news.xbox.com/en-us/2024/05/28/play-call-of-duty-black-ops-6-day-one-game-pass".

Breaking: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be on Xbox Game Pass on Day One



Xbox app has sent a notification earlier than expected this morning to some users. Official announcement expected in a few hours pic.twitter.com/6q5nDGv0JN — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 28, 2024

This push notification was probably meant to go out alongside the debut trailer of Black Ops 6 later today. The trailer will most probably have an Xbox Game Pass announcement attached to it, possibly at the tail end, to confirm a day-one drop.

Reports of Microsoft planning to bring this year's Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass started popping up in May. However, some insiders also claim that the Game Pass tiers will be changing when Call of Duty comes into the service, leaving behind the standard PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and Ultimate options that have been available so far.

Following today's debut trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Microsoft is also planning to host a dedicated showcase for the title in June. It will be airing right after Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9.