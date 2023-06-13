Nothing Phone (2) will get its official reveal on July 11

After many hints and teasers, the Nothing company, founded by the former CEO of OnePlus and made up of many ex-OnePlus team members, has announced a reveal date for its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

In a Twitter post, the company said the reveal will happen on July 11 at 16:00 British Standard time. That means it will happen at 8 am Pacific time and 11 am Eastern time.

Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

For some reason the reveal date announcement has what looks like the LED lights for the back of the Nothing Phone (2) behind octopus tentacles. Hopefully, that will be explained when July 11 arrives.

The company has already confirmed two things about the Nothing Phone (2). One is that it will be the first of its smartphones that will be sold in the US. The original Nothing Phone (1) didn't make it officially in that country, although some users were able to get it via a beta testing program.

The other thing we definitely know about the new phone is that it will have one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processors inside. Since we know that Nothing wants to keep prices down on its second phone, we don't expect it to have the latest and most powerful Qualcomm chip. The first Nothing Phone had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chip.

There have been some unconfirmed hardware specs for the Nothing Phone (2) that have been pushed out on the internet. They include the phone's display having a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's also rumored to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, we now have less than a month before all the speculation can end and we will get all the hardware info.