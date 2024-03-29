Dragon's Dogma 2 update adds 'start new game' option, DLSS improvements, and more

Capcom has just pushed out its first update for Dragon's Dogma 2, its newly released fantasy RPG. While not a content update, today's patch delivers the initial changes the developer announced it was working on last week. It contains a highly requested feature by the community regarding saves, more graphics options on consoles, DLSS improvements, and more.

One of the biggest changes players will see after applying the update is an option to start a new game while an existing save file exists, allowing easy campaign restarts. This doesn't mean more save slots are available, however.

Moreover, purchasing a home option will now be made available to players earlier in the campaign. This is probably affecting the "A Place to Call Home" quest that kicks off in Vernworth, the first major settlement players come across.

Console players will also now have more control over their graphics options. They can turn off settings like Ray Tracing and Motion Blur and even lock the frame rate, though Capcom says they should not expect significant frame rate improvements by tweaking these and that it is working on optimization updates for the future.

Here are the full patch notes:

[PlayStation®5 / Steam] Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. [PlayStation®5] Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate at Max 30fps in Options. [Steam] Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.

While the update is now rolling out to PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5 players, Capcom has confirmed Xbox Series X|S players will not see the update hitting their consoles just yet. It is slated to arrive "in the next few days" on the Microsoft platform.