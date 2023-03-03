Capcom Spotlight will reveal info on many upcoming games on March 9

It's looking like it's going to be a busy week for new game announcements. Late on Thursday, Capcom revealed on its Twitter account it will hold an online event to reveal more information on current and upcoming games from the Japan-based publisher.

The Capcom Spotlight event will reveal more information on the upcoming survival horror remake of Resident Evil 4, which is due for release on March 24. Another upcoming game that will be included in the event will be Exoprimal, the third-person shooter that will pit players against hordes of dinosaurs.

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 for news on Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective!



Pre-show - 2:10PM PT

Main Show - 2:30 PM PT



Yet another game that will be a part of the event will be Monster Hunter Rise and it's possible we could get a reveal date for its next Sunbreak expansion. The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection which will collect all the games in the arcade series will be included in Capcom Spotlight. Finally, we could find out a release date for the puzzle thriller game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Oddly, the event makes no mention of perhaps Capcom's biggest 2023 game, the fighting game Street Fighter 6, due on June 2.

Capcom Spotlight will be available to stream on the publisher's YouTube and Twitch channels on March 9. A pre-show will be launched at 2:10 pm Pacific time (5:10 pm Eastern time) while the main show begins at 2:30 pm Pacific time (5:30 pm Eastern time).

Paradox Interactive will hold its own game announcement online show next week, revealing some new games and info on upcoming updates and expansions for previous games. It will be held on March 6 at 9 am Pacific time (noon Eastern time).

There will also be a new Nintendo Direct event on March 9 at 2 pm Pacific time (5 pm Eastern time). However, no new games will be revealed as it will concentrate only on the final trailer for the upcoming Illumination animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, due in theaters on April 5.