Castlevania Anniversary Collection is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Another giveaway has just landed on the Epic Games Store, and this time, it's a double drop. Replacing last week's Deceive Inc. freebie, copies of Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete have now landed.

Interestingly, both of the new freebies have more than one experience inside of them, so this is more like a 10-game giveaway. An Epic Games Store account is all that's needed to claim them, and you have seven days to attach the duo permanently to your library.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection is a compilation of retro games from the iconic vampire franchise. In addition to the eight games, an exclusive ebook containing artwork, developer interviews, and the history behind the game's development.

Here are all the games included in the collection and the platforms they launched on:

Castlevania (NES, 1987)

(NES, 1987) Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (NES, 1988)

(NES, 1988) Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES, 1990)

(NES, 1990) Super Castlevania IV (SNES, 1991)

(SNES, 1991) Castlevania: The Adventure (Game Boy, 1989)

(Game Boy, 1989) Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge (Game Boy, 1991)

(Game Boy, 1991) Castlevania: Bloodlines (Genesis, 1994)

(Genesis, 1994) Kid Dracula (Famicom, 1990)

Following that, the Snakebird Complete giveaway is a returning one, so don't be surprised to see it already in your Epic library. Containing Snakebird and Snakebird Primer puzzle entries, the title has you using oddly shaped, slithering birds to fit into odd places and collecting all the fruits of a level to win. There are over 120 levels to beat in this bundle.

Its description reads as follows:

Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default to offer a relaxed first-time experience. Or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete giveaways are slated to last until November 21.