Nvidia GeForce NOW gets Farming Simulator 25, past COD games, and more this week

Nvidia's game streaming platform, GeForce NOW, has more supported games coming to subscribers this week. The cloud gaming service's biggest addition this time is the latest installment in the Farming Simulator franchise.

The company is also touting more games from Microsoft's coffers this week, which include the Oxide Games-developed 4X strategy game Ara: History Untold, as well as two older entries in the Call of Duty series: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. Don't forget that Treyarch's Black Ops 6, the latest installment, arrived in the service just a few weeks ago, too. Also from Microsoft, the Activision platformers Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are here too.

Here are all the games and the supported platforms announced this week:

Farming Simulator 25 (New release on Steam, Nov. 12)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 12) Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age (New release on Steam, Nov. 12)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 12) Industry Giant 4.0 (New release Steam, Nov. 15)

(New release Steam, Nov. 15) Ara: History Untold (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Steam and Battle.net)

(Steam and Battle.net) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Steam and Battle.net)

(Steam and Battle.net) Magicraft (Steam)

(Steam) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

During the rest of November, Nvidia plans to add S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Star Wars Outlaws, and more as officially supported games.

Don't forget that the Nvidia GeForce NOW Priority tier is now called Performance. The company has upgraded the resolution of the package as part of the change. However, there is some bad news, too, as all tiers will soon have playtime caps attached to them. Wanting to go above these limits will have subscribers shelling out even more cash to Nvidia.