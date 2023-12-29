Snakebird Complete is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is now on its tenth daily giveaway, and following yesterday's copy of Cat Quest, PC gamers can claim Snakebird Complete as today's freebie. This is a bundle containing both Snakebird and Snakebird Primer titles in a single complete package with added features. It's also the first time that this version of the games have been available on PC, making it a rare day-one drop.

Developed by Noumenon Games, Snakebird (2015) and Snakebird Primer (2019) are both puzzle games. You use the oddly-shaped, slithering birds to fit into odd places and collect all the fruits of a level to win. The puzzles may seem simple at first, with pushing, lifting, and teleporting being the main mechanics, but many of the original Snakebird levels can be quite challenging to complete.

Thankfully, this being a complete edition also means it contains a brand-new hint system for getting visual nudges, quality-of-life improvements to levels and controls, and access to all levels from both games, reaching over 120, from a single place.

Here's how the developer describes the title's accessibility and difficulty options:

Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default to offer a relaxed first-time experience. Or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.

Snakebird Complete has a $14.99 price tag when it's not on sale, but the Epic Games Store's currently offering it to claim for free. The 24-hour giveaway will be up until 8 a.m. PT on December 28. Another giveaway will take its place at the same time. Epic plans to keep the giveaways happening until its 17 free games goal is reached, with a new title taking the freebie slot every 24 hours.