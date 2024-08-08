CYGNI: All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

After a few months of single offers, it's double giveaway time on the Epic Games Store. This week, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel have arrived for PC gamers to claim for completely free, replacing last week's LumbearJack giveaway. You have seven days from today, August 8, to attach a copy of each game permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

From the duo, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is a brand-new release, which landed on PC earlier this week from Konami. This Shoot-em Up genre title set in space, letting players take on hordes of enemies that fill up the screen at all times with bullets. Here's how the developer describes the fast-paced and high-intensity experience:

An unrelenting onslaught of eye-popping visuals, ear bursting soundscapes and mind-melting action makes CYGNI the vanguard for the next generation of Shoot-em Ups. Outgunned and outmanned, plunge into a sky teeming with danger in a last-ditch battle for survival. Choose to route power between weapons or shield systems and go up against unrelenting waves of ground and aerial enemies. Upgrade your ship by picking up new tech and take down colossal alien bosses in visceral combat; do whatever it takes to survive.

Next lands DNF Duel, the 2022-released fighting game set in NEXON's Dungeon and Fighter franchise. The 16-character title lets players battle it out against each other in online matches, or go for local modes to play through the story or improve their skills in practice modes. The setting is described as follows:

DNF Duel flawlessly reinterprets the iconic classes from the classic Dungeon and Fighter RPG. Whether it’s the lightning-fast and flashy gunshots of the sly Ranger or the uninhibited raw power of the frenzied Berserker, each character’s iconic traits have been heightened and reworked.

When not on sale, the newly-released CYGNI: All Guns Blazing comes in at $29.99, while DNF Duel is a $49.99 title. Both games are completely free to claim on the Epic Games Store until August 15. A brand-new giveaway will take these offers' place next week.