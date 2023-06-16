Check out the current best selling Steam game, a 254-player FPS made by a small dev team

At the moment, the best-selling game on Valve's Steam service is not Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It's not even Bethesda Game Studios's upcoming RPG Starfield that costs at least $69.99. It's a first-person shooter made by a four-person team that looks like a mix of Minecraft with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The game is called Battlebit Remastered, and just a few hours after it launched in Early Access on Steam Thursday, it's surged up to the top of its sales charts as of this writing. Not bad for a $14.99 indie game.

Here's a quick rundown of the game's features:

Destructible environment & levolution.

Exhaustively optimized for high frames-per-second gameplay.

Proximity-based voice chat for real-time communication with friendlies and enemies.

Enhanced netcode for an FPS game, supporting 254 players per server, with high tickrate performance.

Vehicular combat with tanks, helicopters, transports, and sea vehicles.

45+ weapons with extensive customization options for tailored combat.

Classic class system with Assault, Medic, Engineer, Support, and Recon roles.

Experience dynamic day and night gameplay across 19+ strategically designed maps

There are also four game modes in this first version:

Conquest/Infantry Conquest - Classic zone capture in medium to large playspace

Rush - Attack vs Defend the MCOMs in this sector-based mode

Domination - Smaller scale, frantic zone capture, no vehicles

Frontlines - Sector-based tug of war for a set of zones, pushing into enemy territory

On top of all that, the hardware requirements for playing Battlebit Remastered are very low so there's no real excuse not to try it. The development team has a roadmap of future plans to add more weapons, vehicles, maps, and many more new features.

The game's developers have also released a special bundle of the game with a "supporter pack" bundle for $33.23. It adds a number of in-game weapon skins along with some extra backpacks and helmets.