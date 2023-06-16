AMD releases two versions of its Adrenalin driver that adds support for F1 23

Owners of gaming PCs with AMD's Radeon GPUs are getting a new version of its Adrenaline graphics driver this week. In fact, they are getting two versions, and they should be careful to pick the right one

Both of the drivers add support for EA's new racing sim game F1 23. However, the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.01.37 version is being released just for people who have the AMD Radeon RX 7600 Series GPUs. They also have different known issues:

Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering.

Intermittent application crash or light corruption may occur when using Blender

If you have the Radeon RX 7600 Series GPU inside your PC, you can download the new driver update at the AMD site.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.40.57.06 drive is for all the other desktop and notebook Radeon GPUs that the company currently supports. In addition to the new F1 23 support, it has the following known issues:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

>Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while play Nioh 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

If you have any other Radeon GPU other than the RX 7600 series, you can download the new Adrenalin Edition driver update at AMD's website. Hopefully, this is just a one-off and that AMD will release the next driver update for all of its GPUs at once.