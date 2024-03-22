PC gamers report performance issues with Dragon's Dogma 2; Capcom says fixes are coming

Earlier this week, we reviewed Capcom's long-awaited action RPG sequel, Dragon's Dogma 2, based on a pre-release PC version. In our review, we noted that the game's overall performance on the PC could "be a rough point if you're not on a high-end system."

Well, it looks like the final PC version of the $69.99 game, which launched on March 21, is getting slammed on Steam in part because of performance problems. The game's Steam page currently has a "Mostly Negative" label from the over 14,000 player reviews.

Many of those negative reviews have come from players who are not happy with the microtransactions for in-game content. In a post on Steam, developer and publisher Capcom points out that extra in-game content can also be claimed by just playing the game itself.

However, more troubling are the reports of frame rate and performance issues with the PC version of Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom has posted this note on those issues:

A large amount of CPU usage is allocated to each character and calculating the impact of their physical presence in various areas. In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate. We are aware that in such situations, settings that reduce GPU load may currently have a limited effect; however, we are looking into ways to improve performance in the future.

Capcom added it is also looking into reports of other bugs and of the game crashing for some players, adding that the team will address these problems "starting from those with the highest priority in patches in the near future."

Finally, Capcom announced it plans to add a way for PC gamers who have already started playing Dragon's Dogma 2 to restart the game. Right now, there's no word on when these patches and updates will be released.

Of course, we have seen a number of PC ports of multiplatform games sold at high prices encounter a number of post-launch performance problems and bugs, including Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Last of Us Part I, and others. It seems that this trend continues with Dragon's Dogma 2.