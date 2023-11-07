Cities: Skylines II is not getting any DLC until performance issues are ironed out

Three weeks into the launch of Cities: Skylines II on PC, developer Colossal Order is working on the promised updates to fix the widely reported performance issues of the city builder. At the same time, fans looking forward to any new content coming to the title will have to wait a while it seems though.

Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen touched on the subject in the weekly blog post covering Cities: Skylines II's current state. Per the CEO, no "new paid content" is planned to be released for the game until the studio decides it has hit its performance standards with upcoming updates.

"As a small team, we must focus on the task at hand to avoid spreading too thin," says Hallikainen.

However, this doesn't mean some plans aren't already in motion for what may become upcoming features. "We are also very much looking forward to starting to go through your suggestions for Cities: Skylines II, such as adding some beloved quality-of-life improvements already familiar from the predecessor that were missed in the sequel due to priorities and time constraints," she adds.

The original Cities: Skylines famously received a huge number of DLC, with everything from full expansions to additional assets and radio stations being sold as post-launch content. By the time the sequel had come out, Cities: Skylines touted 59 pieces of paid DLC.

The game's second hotfix since release, Patch 1.0.12f1, rolled out last week to Steam users and yesterday on PC Game Pass. While the community is reporting not much of a performance uplift, it does target several bugs like Commercial lots overreporting "No customers", a miscalculation of university eligible count, and a major garbage collection issue. Here are the full patch notes.

Aside from game updates, Colossal Order is also working on adding official modding tools for Cities: Skylines II. While a release timeframe has not been announced yet for this cross-platform implementation, the tools will roll out in stages with additional features, starting first with a custom map maker.