Cities: Skylines' final expansion "Hotels & Retreats" launches in May

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are about to put the final touches on the hit city builder and management experience Cities: Skylines. The now eight-year-old game's final expansion has been revealed to be Hotels & Retreats, a pack containing luxury accommodations and tourist attractions. Catch the announcement trailer above.

The pack will start players off with a small one-star hotel and let them slowly expand off that to boost city economies via tourism. Buildings like hostels, resorts, cabins, and more are included here, all with a range of management options to tweak. The location of a hotel will determine the type of tourist it attracts too. Moreover, new tourism buildings are incoming, with fresh parks, restaurants, playgrounds, and cafes appearing to support hotels.

Alongside the expansion, the Industrial Evolution, Railroads of Japan, and Brooklyn & Queens premium content packs that are full of buildings and scenery items, as well as two radio stations are also releasing for the game.

"Thank you to our dedicated community of players for their support and feedback throughout the years," said Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen. "As we watch the sun set on Cities: Skylines together and move to the next chapter of the franchise, we look forward to seeing and learning from the amazing creations players design, this last time and beyond."

The Cities: Skylines Hotels & Retreats expansion, plus the final pieces of DLC, releases on May 23 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. As the fan-favorite original takes a final bow, Cities: Skylines II is coming sometime later this year with Colossal Order as the developer.