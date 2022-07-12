Company of Heroes 3 launches November 17, offers campaign mission to play now

Relic Entertainment announced Company of Heroes 3 in July last year, bringing back the popular World War 2-set Real-time strategy series for another run. Today, it decided to reveal when exactly fans can jump into the new entry: November 17.

In addition to a release date, the studio unveiled a second single-player campaign focused on the North African side of the war, which will also be a part of the game at launch. Watch the new North African Operation campaign announcement cinematic trailer above.

Unlike the first announced campaign set in Italy featuring a dynamic battlefield map with sandbox battle choices, this one will be a linear experience akin to classic Company of Heroes campaigns.

Relic is also offering players a chance to experience a mission from the newly announced North African Operation campaign right now. This new 'Mission Alpha' release can be accessed through the studio's community development platform until July 19. Players will be taking the side of the Deutsches Afrikakorps against the British in this mission.

“Powerful Italian units can be called upon in Mission Alpha, such as the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank,” the studio adds. “Players can also enjoy new core gameplay innovations like side armour, enemy vehicle recovery and vehicle-towing, which lets you reposition your hard-hitting artillery like the German Flak 36 and British 17-Pounder.”

Company of Heroes 3 launches via Steam on November 17 and pre-orders are available now. Similar to its approach with Company of Heroes 2, the studio is also planning to continue to support the new entry following its launch, with it planning seasonal updates and DLC.