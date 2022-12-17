Costume Quest 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The third day of the Epic Games Store's holiday giveaway festival is here, and the latest game has been revealed to be a copy of Costume Quest 2, which replaces Horizon Chase Turbo from yesterday. This is also a repeat giveaway, so don't be surprised to find it already in your library.

Developed by Double Fine, Costume Quest 2 is a Halloween-themed RPG touting a humorous campaign about collecting candy and costumes. A time-traveling dentist, creatively named Dr. Orel White, who is determined to banish Halloween is who players will be going up against to prevent a dental dystopian future.

The studio describes this 2014-released experience like this:

Explore spooky time-traversing landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform into powerful Hallo-warriors, and collect even Creepier Treat Cards to wield in combat against a legion of hygiene obsessed baddies.

Costume Quest 2 costs $14.99 to purchase without a sale normally, but for the next day, it is free to claim on the Epic Games Store. Continuing the daily giveaways streak, a new mystery game will take go online at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 18. Don't forget about the new Epic Coupon that's active throughout the promotion too.