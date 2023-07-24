Cowabunga! You could win an Xbox pizza-scented Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles controller

The latest movie based on the indie comic book sensation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting an Xbox promotion that will have some people detecting a pizza smell from their controller.

The CGI animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is hitting theaters on August 2. To celebrate, Microsoft is running a contest where you could win one of four custom Xbox controllers with artwork based on the film.

But these controllers have more than just some cool artwork. The Xbox Wire site states:

Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

From today through August 13, eligible fans can go to the Xbox Game Pass Twitter page (or X page if you prefer) and retweet the official contest post when it becomes available to enter the sweepstakes. In addition, if you happen to be in New York City on August 2, you can go to the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue and play with these controllers from 4-7 pm.

Minecraft fans can also download a special TMNT DLC on August 3 in the Bedrock edition of the game:

Show off your skills as you take down baddies like Leatherhead and Krang, explore iconic locations like the Turtle Lair, and save New York City from Shredder. Play as any of the four Turtles, choose from 20 TMNT skins, and be sure to head to the Dressing Room for a free Turtle T-Shirt (redeemable by September 1, 2023). Cowabunga!

The movie will also launch in digital format on September 5.