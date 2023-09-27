Cuphead is getting an Xbox-PC exclusive update with lots of behind-the-scenes features

In September 2017, indie game developer Studio MDHR launched Cuphead. The hand-drawn side-scroller game that looked like it was created by an animation team from the 1930s was released as an Xbox and PC timed exclusive, although it eventually was released to other consoles.

This week, to commemorate the game's sixth anniversary, Microsoft has announced that Cuphead will be getting an "Xbox Anniversary Update” for just the Xbox and PC versions. The free update will be available on September 29.

Xbox Wire reports that the update will have a lot of behind-the-scenes content, and more additions as well:

This content will include over 100 hi-res photos extracted from the MDHR archives, showing off never-before-seen concepts and unused art pieces, and the entire Cuphead soundtrack – 86 tracks that will be playable for the first time in one place! And while you navigate through the stylized menus that tap into that iconic, 1930s animated style that Cuphead nails so well, a new, never-before-heard MIDI demo track from Kris Maddigan will be playing in the background.

In addition, there will be some videos showing the recording of "Baking the Wondertart,” the song that is in the background of the final boss battle from the game's Delicious Last Course DLC pack, with a full 110-piece orchestra.

Since Cuphead was first launched on the Xbox One and PC, it has expanded to be released on the Nintendo Switch and also for the PlayStation platform. It was even released for Telsa's EVs as well. The Delicious Last Course DLC was released in June 2022.

Cuphead has also come full circle with its own Netflix animated series, again done in that 1930's art style. While the game's DLC release was made over a year ago, there's no word yet on what game might be coming up next from Studio MDHR.