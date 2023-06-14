Dead Island 2 is getting at least two story-based expansion packs in the next year

In April, the long-in-development zombie-themed open-world action game Dead Island 2 was finally released. The reviews were mostly on the positive side, and earlier this week, Embracer Group, in its note announcing a major restructuring, did state that sales of Dead Island 2 were a bright spot, and it had "exceeded our management’s already high expectations."

Now the game's developer, the UK-based Dambuster Studios, has announced plans for at least two major story-themed expansion packs for the game. Here's a quick summary of the first expansion pack, called "Haus":

How does a billionaire prepare for the zompocalypse? A techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore!

"Haus" is scheduled for a release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023. The second expansion will be called "SOLA Festival":

Welcome to the SOLA festival, where LA's party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time. So L.A!

That expansion is still a ways off, with a release sometime in the second quarter of 2024. There's no word yet on how much these expansions will cost on their own. However, they will be released at no additional cost for owners of the physical Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition. They are also available for owners of the digital Dead Island 2 Gold Edition.

In addition, there are already some free and paid character skins that can be added to Dead Island 2 via digital stores. Also, Amazon Prime Gaming members can snap up some additional character skins from June 15 to July 13. It will also include two extra in-game weapons, including the FOMOrian Claws.

