Twitter will be evicted from its Boulder, Colorado office because it hasn't paid the rent

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, its office facilities have been in a state of disarray, as well as reports of unpaid bills surfacing due to the extreme methods of cost-cutting that have been implemented. However, one of these cuts have come back to bite the company, as a judge has ruled that Twitter can be evicted from its office in Boulder, Colorado due to over three months of unpaid rent that are owed by the company.

The ruling, reported by the Denver Business Journal, states that Lot 2 SBO LLC, which is the landlord that owns the property, provided a letter of credit in February 2020 at a sum of $968,000 which it has been using to pay the rent in lieu of standard payments. The amount ran out in March 2023 and since then Twitter has not paid a cent more, leaving it owing a sum of approximately $27,000 a month.

This was taken to court by the landlord last month, and then on May 31, the order was issued by the judge that the sheriff can assist in the eviction of Twitter from the office before the end of July. It isn't known exactly how many employees are still working at the office given the rounds of layoffs that the company has been through recently.

Elon Musk has not commented on the finding at all, and nor has Linda Yaccarino, the new Twitter CEO who has just filled the role this month. This was not mentioned in her recent staff memo to the remaining Twitter employees when talking about building Twitter 2.0.Twitter was contacted but the only response was an automatic email with a poop emoji, which is the default response for press inquiries since the communications department were laid off.

Source: TechCrunch