Delaware judge gives Twitter a quick trial in Elon Musk takeover bid

Reuters is reporting that a Delaware judge, Kathaleen McCormick, has awarded Twitter an expedited trial. This means that the social media firm will fight Elon Musk in court in October, rather than Musk’s preferred date of February. Twitter is angry that Musk is backing out from buying Twitter, but Musk argues Twitter hasn’t provided enough information on spam accounts.

McCormick said that Twitter deserves a quick resolution to the problem because it’s causing uncertainty and “irreparable harm” to Twitter. Twitter has said that it needs a trial sooner rather than later to secure deal financing. Musk, on the other hand, would have preferred the trial to take place in February, so a deeper investigation could find out whether Twitter misrepresented the number of spam accounts on the platform.

The judge has asked Twitter and Elon Musk to work out the schedule for the trial. Unlike many other legal battles we’ve seen in the tech industry, this one could be short, as the trial is set to run for just five days. It’s unclear at this point whether Musk or Twitter would appeal any decisions contrary to their wishes; that could cause significant delays.

Twitter has said that it’s pleased about the expedited trial and ultimately hopes that Musk will be ordered to complete the deal. This could possibly leave him in charge of the company with a spam account problem to clean up.