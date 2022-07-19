Western Digital begins shipping HDDs with up to 22 TB of storage

Today, Western Digital announced that it has begun shipping a range of HDDs that go up to a mind-boggling 22 TB capacity. These new hard drives come in three flavours to suit various applications. These were announced at the What's Next Western Digital Event in May this year.

The WD Red Pro is designed for NAS usage, with availability for up to 24-bay NAS systems and includes their NASware 3.0 Technology, a multi-axis shock sensor and error recovery controls to help reduce drive fallout in RAID applications.

The WD Purple Pro is for surveillance applications, designed to handle up to 64 single stream HD cameras as well as up to 32 concurrent AI streams, and are rated for up to 550 TB/year and a disk speed of 7200 RPM.

Finally, the WD Gold is specifically labelled as enterprise class, for use by IT and data centre channel customers. It includes power loss protection and is listed as compatible with Windows, Windows Server and Linux, with a Cache of 512 MB and speed of 7200 RPM. Furthermore, the listed OptiNAND technology has helped enabled the increased capacity of these drives.

All three of these drives are priced at $599.99 and are listed as available within 3-4 weeks.