Samsung might be ditching the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro and bringing the Galaxy Watch Ultra

During its earnings announcement, Samsung revealed that the company will launch more premium Galaxy Watches in the future. Then a report suggested that Samsung may switch to a more square design for one of its Galaxy Watch 7 models. Now, a recent report hints that Samsung might ditch the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro and instead go ahead with the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to the latest findings in the software database, Samsung is expected to unveil three new watches, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Yes, the details about the new watch hint that Samsung might have deviated away from launching the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro.

As per Android Headlines, Samsung built eight One UI Beta test builds, and the Korean giant is testing the One UI Beta for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra was initially thought to be sold as the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, the findings in the database show that Samsung will go ahead with the Galaxy Watch Ultra name for the first time.

Going by the report, the latest internal One UI Beta build rocks the build number "L705FXXU0AXD8." In this, the L705F indicates the model number of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the letter 'U' in the One UI Beta build represents new features, bug fixes, and other improvements. The letter 'A' stands for the first One UI version, and 'XD' stands for when the beta build was tested. Moreover, 'X' means 2024, and 'D' means April.

Android Headlines notes that eight One UI Beta test builds were tested for the Galaxy Watch Ultra in April 2024, which means that Samsung is perfecting the One UI software for the Watch Ultra. The information has been revealed via the Samsung OTA server. Previously, it was also reported that Samsung may also launch a cheaper version of the Galaxy Watch, dubbed the Galaxy Watch FE.