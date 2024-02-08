CoD MWIII multiplayer, NBA 2K24, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Another weekend is almost here and Microsoft has prepared another bunch of games for Xbox subscription holders to try out for no extra cost. The latest titles joining the promotion are NBA 2K24, Two Point Campus, and a portion of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

While two of the games are only available for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to try out, the Call of Duty free event is open to everyone on Xbox, even those without multiplayer access via Core.

As for what's accessible to free players in this Call of Duty promotion, a part of the latest entry's multiplayer and zombies modes are currently available. This includes nine multiplayer maps across five modes, as well as full access to Modern Warfare Zombies co-op mode. Head here for a rundown of what exactly is available.

Next up, NBA 2K24 is for basketball falls, and Free Play Days is offering the latest entry in the long-running sports franchise to try out this weekend. The game boasts improved animations, over 100 new dribbling moves, as well as cross-play for this year's entry as new features.

Lastly, Two Point Campus arrives from management and simulation developer Two Point Studios. The game has you constructing campuses, hiring staff, building courses, and taking care of students, all with a humorous spin to keep things interesting.

Discounts are also available for all three games that are free-to-play this weekend, making it easier and cheaper to continue playthroughs following their promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen - $48.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $34.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Two Point Campus - $10.49 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The Free Play Days event this weekend will end on Sunday, February 11. Other than the Modern Warfare III promotion, like in most weeks, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered.