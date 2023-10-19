The free Epic Games Store games this week are The Evil Within and Eternal Threads

The Epic Games Store has added two more free games for PC players to download and keep forever this week. Players can grab the following games for free from now until 11 a.m. Eastern time on October 26.

One of the two free games this week is The Evil Within. First released in 2014, this is the first game from Japan-based developer Tango Gameworks, owned by Bethesda Softworks, which in turn is now owned by Microsoft. This horror-themed single-player game was directed by Shinji Mikami, best known as the creator of the Resident Evil series. Here's a quick summary:

As Detective Sebastian Castellanos, seek the dark truth behind a gruesome mass murder and its connection to a deranged world where hideous creatures wander among the dead. Facing unimaginable terror and fighting for survival with limited resources, Sebastian embarks on a frightening journey to uncover who - or what - is responsible. Tension and anxiety heighten dramatically as you explore the game’s tortured world, facing menacing horrors, avoiding cruel traps and managing crucial supplies as you struggle to survive against overwhelming odds. Corridors, walls, doors and entire buildings change in real time, ensnaring players in a warped reality where threats can appear at any time and from any direction.

The other free Epic Games Store title this week is called Eternal Threads, from developer Cosmonaut Studios and publisher Secret Mode. This is a sci-fi single player puzzle adventure game where you get to view and even change the timelines of six people. Here is a quick summary:

As an operative tasked with fixing corruption in the timestream, you have been sent to the North of England in May 2015, where six people died in a house fire. Prohibited from simply stopping the fire, you must instead manipulate the choices made by the housemates in the week leading up to it so that they all survive the event. From the outset, you have free and complete reign to explore the seven day timeline before the fire. You can watch and alter the significant events from the entire week as many times as you like and in whatever order you wish. Some decisions will have only minor effects on the timeline, moving objects around the house or revealing deeper stories and secrets. Major changes however, rewrite the timeline by changing existing events, adding new events and even replacing other events entirely.

Again, you have until 11 a.m. Eastern time on October 26 to get The Evil Within and Eternal Threads for free.