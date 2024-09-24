Duolingo to reveal Adventures, video calls with Lily, and $249 digital piano

Earlier today, Neowin exclusively revealed that the music and math courses are rolling out to Duolingo Android users right now. Further to this development, Neowin can reveal what will be shown off at Duocon later today, thanks to a statement publicly posted on the company's investors page.

The first new feature that will land is called Adventures. Duolingo users will finally be able to explore the Duolingo world and its characters through dynamic settings and storylines. Users will interact with characters like Oscar and Lily while applying their language skills in realistic scenarios, such as getting their passports checked or ordering coffee. Adventures will be landing on both Android and iOS devices.

The second new game mode set to be announced at Duocon 2024 is video calls with Lily. With this, you will have realistic conversations with Lily. The company said that even beginner learners will be comfortable as it will adapt based on how far the user has progressed through the course. Lily is, of course, powered by generative AI, so it will only be accessible to Duolingo Max subscribers. The feature will be available when learning English, Spanish, and French. You can see a demo below:

To top off the announcements, Duolingo has said that it has partnered up with Loog, a leading portable instrument manufacturer, to create a compact and portable digital piano designed for the Duolingo Music course. The Loog x Duolingo Piano is available for pre-order for $249 from store.duolingo.com, and it ships in November.

Duocon 2024 will premiere at 12:00 p.m. EST and 9:00 a.m. PST. The schedule for the keynote is as follows:

Welcome to Duocon 2024

Top Secret: A New Way to Practice Conversations

How Humans & AI Make Magic

Top Secret: A New Game-like Experience

Making Duolingo More Social

The Duality of Duo

Leveling Up Everyday Math Skills

What's Playing on Duolingo Music

A Conversation with Jon Batiste

With these "leaks" from the owl's mouth itself and the early release of the math and music course, we only have How Humans & AI Make Magic, Making Duolingo More Social, The Duality of Duo, and A Conversation with Jon Batiste to look forward to.