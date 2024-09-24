The new 2024 version of the Roku Ultra streaming box includes a faster processor and more

In 2023, Roku decided not to release any new versions of its popular streaming TV sticks and set-top boxes. Today, the company announced it would release a new version of its most expensive streaming device, the Roku Ultra box.

In a blog post, the company said the 2024 edition of the Roku Ultra will have a new quad-core processor inside that will be 30 percent more powerful than any of its previously made Roku streaming devices. If you own a 4K TV with features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, the new Roku Ultra will support those as well. The box also has Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware inside.

The company also claims the new Roku Ultra uses machine learning to predict which streaming TV app you will launch next. It will prepare ahead of time to help launch that app, so it will be faster than normal when you do decide to click on it.

All of the new Roku Ultra devices will come with the company's latest Voice Remote Pro. The remote can handle voice commands but also has normal remote control buttons and features like a remote finder and backlit buttons.

The new Roku Ultra box is available now for $99.99 at the company's site and will be available to purchase via other retailers in the coming weeks. Keep in mind that the new set-top box will likely get a deep discount later this year as we enter the holiday shopping season.

The company also announced that its Roku OS 14 operating system will begin to roll out to all of its devices and smart TVs in the coming weeks. It will add features such as a new Kids & Family zone to the main Roku home screen, a way to put a "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" on movies and TV shows so Roku can offer better recommendations, and expanding voice commands to help users control settings like system updates, screen mirroring and more.