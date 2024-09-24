Google brings the standalone Gemini app to Business, Enterprise, and Frontline customers

Through Gemini for Google Workspace, Google's Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plan customers are already leveraging the power of generative AI. Google claims that 75% of daily Gemini for Workspace users report it improves the quality of their work. According to Google's survey with its own customers, customers are saving an average of 105 minutes per user per week.

Today, Google announced the availability of the standalone Gemini app (gemini.google.com) for Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plan customers. This is similar to Microsoft Copilot (formerly Bing Chat Enterprise), which is available for enterprise customers from Microsoft.

As expected, Gemini for enterprise customers comes with built-in data protections, and Google will not use an organization's data, user prompts, or generated responses to train or improve Gemini models. Through the admin console, Google Workspace admins can control how the Gemini app handles user prompts and generates response retention.

Google also announced today that Gemini for Workspace is now certified by industry security and privacy standards such as SOC 1/2/3, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701. Google claims that similar standards support is unavailable with other generative AI solutions in the market.

For Google Workspace Business edition customers, Google is announcing a new security feature called Security Advisor that will help customers protect themselves from cyber threats. Security Advisor will offer business-tailored insights, actionable guidance, and additional threat prevention and data protection controls. This new Security Advisor feature will be rolling out to all Workspace Business edition users over the next few weeks.

With these new offerings, Google aims to further solidify its position in the enterprise AI market by prioritizing both productivity and security. The standalone Gemini app and Security Advisor could be game-changers for small and medium-sized businesses looking to leverage AI while maintaining control over their data and protecting themselves against threats.