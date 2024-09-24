Duolingo rolls out math and music courses to Android users ahead of Duocon

Duolingo has started rolling out its math and music courses to Android ahead of its Duocon 2024 event later today. These two courses have already been on iOS for quite a long time, but Android users were made to wait, that is, until today.

The company has not made an announcement yet about this on its blog, it's probably saving the reveal until Duocon, so it's unclear how many people have access yet but Neowin had a look on two Duolingo accounts on separate Android devices and saw that the courses were now available.

The math course has two sections - one for foundational math skills for children and an intermediate math section to improve your everyday skills. The music course has three sections - the first teaches you your first notes and songs, section two is about playing songs with the white keys, and section three is about playing songs with the black keys - in the music course you play an on-screen keyboard.

To find the courses, just press the language flag in the top-right corner, scroll to the end, and press the plus button, then scroll down the list of languages and look for the Math and Music courses. Neowin has checked the desktop Duolingo too and while the two courses are listed, it says you need iOS to do the courses (though, you can do them on Android too now).

Duocon 2024 will premiere at 12:00 p.m. EST and 9:00 a.m. PST. If you are in the UK, you'll need to wait until 5 p.m. to catch the event. If you want to watch, just tap the notification bell in the video above or just watch the event there if you're reading this post-keynote.

The company is not giving too much away, it has just shared the titles of the different keynote segments, they are as follows:

Welcome to Duocon 2024

Top Secret: A New Way to Practice Conversations

How Humans & AI Make Magic

Top Secret: A New Game-like Experience

Making Duolingo More Social

The Duality of Duo

Leveling Up Everyday Math Skills

What's Playing on Duolingo Music

A Conversation with Jon Batiste

Neowin has tried out the new courses on Android. Similar to the language courses, you won't get bogged down in theory, instead it's very hands on. Duolingo hopes you will figure anything difficult out by repetition instead of being hit with a textbook.

Let us know in the comments if you will be tuning into the Duocon 2024 event on YouTube in a few hours and whether you now have access to the Math and Music course.