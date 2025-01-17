Duolingo brings AI video calling to Android amid Mandarin learning boom driven by RedNote

Duolingo, the world's leading language-learning platform, has announced the expansion of its AI-powered video calling feature to Android devices. This move coincides with the remarkable surge in Mandarin learners on its platform, a growth fueled by reports of TikTok shutting down its operations in the US and the soaring popularity of the Chinese social media app RedNote, a rising rival to TikTok.

According to CNBC, shares of Duolingo also rose by 7% on Thursday as the company reported a 216% YoY (year-over-year) increase in Mandarin learners. RedNote has also seen a remarkable rise to the top, with it becoming the No.1 free app on Apple's App Store, overtaking TikTok in user engagement amid the latter's potential US ban.

Speaking of the newly added AI-powered video calling feature on Android, it allows learners to engage in realistic, and interactive conversations with Lily, one of Duolingo's iconic characters. The feature was previously available on iOS and for some Android users, but now it has been expanded to all Android users. Both Android and iOS can use the AI video calling feature in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Italian, with support for Japanese and Korean set to arrive soon.

announcing our video call feature is coming to android! don't let green text hold you back from talking to lily💚 https://t.co/ksz1wzbV6Y pic.twitter.com/KaH070X0yG — Duolingo (@duolingo) January 16, 2025

Here are some other notable enhancements to the Video Call feature on iOS, which are also slated to arrive on Android:

Expressive Animations : Lily’s speech and emotions are brought to life, making her a more engaging conversation partner.

: Lily’s speech and emotions are brought to life, making her a more engaging conversation partner. Video Call Transcripts : Learners can focus on speaking during the call, with opportunities to review the conversation afterwards.

: Learners can focus on speaking during the call, with opportunities to review the conversation afterwards. Lily Calls You: Lily will now call you occasionally to encourage regular practice.

Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO said in a post, "This is our most advanced conversation practice feature ever and it provides the kind of learning opportunity that was previously only available to those who can afford to travel or hire a tutor."

To use the AI Video Call feature with Lily, you must be subscribed to Duolingo Max to help the company deal with the costs associated with generative AI.