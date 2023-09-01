X wants to collect and store your biometrics, job, and education history

X (formerly Twitter) has updated its privacy policy to include a couple of new data points that the company expects to collect from users going forward.

As reported by Bloomberg, X is planning to include biometrics, job, and college history in the plethora of information it already collects from the user. The company has updated its privacy policy page recently to reflect the following additions:

Biometric Information. Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes. Job Applications / Recommendations. We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.

There is clarification on what Biometric data X plans to collect and how the company plans to use it. As per a statement given to Bloomberg, X plans to use data to add an additional layer of security to the X Blue premium accounts:

This will additionally help us tie, for those that choose, an account to a real person by processing their government issued ID. This will also help X fight impersonation attempts and make the platform more secure.

The other addition is less surprising. Earlier this week, X had announced Hiring beta which is the company's version of LinkedIn. This likely explains why X plans to collect data such as your job profile, educational background, and more.

The new privacy policy is set to go into effect on September 29. This would indicate that the company might be expanding its hiring features to more organizations in the coming month, bringing X one step closer to being the "everything app".

Musk has been working hard to navigate through the various issues surrounding Twitter since the acquisition late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, a security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.