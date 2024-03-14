Embracer Group sells off Saber Interactive and other dev studios for $247 million

Embracer Group, the video game publisher that has been shutting down studios and laying off a large number of its teams for the better part of a year, is now selling off a large part of its studios to a newly formed company, Beacon Interactive. That includes the studios from Saber Interactive that was previously rumored.

In a press release, Embracer stated Beacon Interactive paid $247 million to acquire a long list of studios along with its employees and its gaming IP. Beacon Interactive was formed by Saber Interactive's co-founder Matthew Karch, who previously served as an interim Chief Operating Officer for Embracer.

The list of studios that Beacon Interactive now owns includes:

All Saber branded studios

Saber Interactive Inc.

Nimble Giant

DIGIC

Fractured Byte

Sandbox Strategies

Mad Head Games

Slipgate Ironworks

New World Interactive

3D Realms

Embracer now owns the following game studios:

34 Big Things (Italy)

Shiver (USA)

4A Games (Malta, Ukraine)

Snapshot (Bulgaria)

Aspyr (USA)

Tripwire (USA)

Beamdog (Canada)

Tuxedo Labs (Sweden)

Demiurge (USA)

Zen Studios (Hungary)

Embracer did add that Beacon Interactive does have the rights to acquire 4A Games and Zen Studios sometime in the future, and Beacon reportedly does have plans to buy those teams at some point

Embracer says it currently has 14 games in the works from its remaining teams. They include Tripwire's Killing Floor 3, and ongoing development of Tuxedo Labs' Teardown. The other 12 upcoming games are officially unannounced.

Not mentioned in today's announcement is the fate of Gearbox Entertainment. Embracer bought that game development group, best known for its Borderlands games, in 2021 for $1.4 billion. Rumors have been flying for months that Embracer was looking to sell off Gearbox as well. A recent but unconfirmed report claimed that Gearbox was in the final stages of being sold off by Embracer to another company.