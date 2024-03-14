Proton Mail Windows and Mac desktop apps officially launched; Linux beta app released

In December 2023, Proton announced that it had launched beta versions of a new Mail desktop app for Windows and Mac platforms. Today, the company revealed those desktop apps are now officially available in non-beta versions.

In a blog post, Proton stated the new Windows and Mac desktop apps still contain the same high-security features found in the Mail apps on the web and on mobile devices. That includes things like "﻿zero-access encryption and end-to-end encryption, protection against trackers and phishing attempts" and Proton Sentinel, which is Proton's even higher security account protection system.

If you are using another email app or service like Outlook or Gmail, the new desktop Proton Mail apps have a feature called Easy Switch. It will import older emails from Outlook or Gmail and will forward any new Gmail messages to the Proton Mail app.

The desktop apps also support the recently released feature that generates random email addresses for users who want to keep their identity a secret.

In addition to the official launches of the Proton Mail desktop apps for Windows and Mac, the company has also launched a version of the app for Linux users. That app is currently labeled as a beta version. All three desktop apps can be downloaded from Proton's web site.

The Windows and Mac Proton Mail desktop apps can be used for free for 14 days. After that, users must purchase a Proton Mail plan to continue using those apps. Pricing for those plans begins at $4.99 a month.

The company recently launched a Windows desktop app for its Proton Pass password manager. The company says it will release Proton Pass apps for macOS and Linux platforms sometime later in 2024. It also launched a Windows app for its Proton Drive encrypted cloud file storage service in July 2023.