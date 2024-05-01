Statcounter: Microsoft Edge market share is getting close to 13%

Statcounter published its latest data gathered in April 2024. According to the report, Microsoft Edge is slowly gaining more users, but its market share is still light years behind Google Chrome, which also increased its market share last month.

Google Chrome, the most popular browser in the world, currently has a 65.94% market share. In April 2024, it increased by 0.17 points. Google does not want to give away its users, so it recently made sure that those who plan to buy next-gen Windows 11 AI PCs with ARM processors can continue using Chrome without interruption. As such, Chrome now has a native ARM64 version on Windows.

Moving to Edge, Microsoft's browser is currently at 12.82%, a modest 0.12-point increase over the previous month. However, this is not its highest value—in January 2024, Statcounter reported Edge's all-time high market share of 12.96% on the desktop market.

Safari closes the top 3 desktop browser list with 8.44%. Although Apple's browser lost 0.19 points during April 2024, it is still pretty far from Firefox, which has a 6.67% market share. The latter increased by 0.06 points.

Google Chrome - 65.94% (+0.17 points) Microsoft Edge - 12.82% (+0.12 points) Apple Safari - 8.44% (-0.19 points) Mozilla Firefox - 6.67% (+0.06 points) Opera - 3.09% (-0.07 points)

Here is what is happening on the mobile side of the market, where Chrome is also the undisputed king, with Safari in second place and Samsung Internet in third.

Google Chrome - 65.68% (+0.39 points) Apple Safari - 23.75% (-0.51 points) Samsung Internet - 4.33% (-0.08 points) Opera - 2.17% (-0.03 points) UC Browser - 1.43% (-0.01 points)

The mobile version of Microsoft Edge is in 9th place with a 0.39% market share.

You can find more information about Statcounter's latest browser report on the official website.