Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is out in 2024, promises an even grander medieval RPG

Last week, Warhorse Studios teased it has a special game announcement for today, and just as many expected (and confirming leaks) it turned out to be a Kingdom Come: Deliverance sequel. Simply titled Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the title is slated to continue the story of Henry as he ventures into new frontiers involving kingdoms in this medieval RPG.

As the announcement trailer shows off below, the game looks to be improving on the original experience in every aspect, from the combat and visuals to the expansiveness of the world. The studio says the title will feature a much bigger scope with a much more "epic" storyline compared to the first game.

"What we are making now is what it was supposed to be in the beginning, but we weren’t able to do it because we didn’t have enough resources and experiences and all that stuff," says Warhorse Creative Director Daniel Vavra. "We have proven the concept works so now we can take it to another level, which is what we always wanted."

According to the developer, the focus on realism in this medieval world, building up Henry's skills, as well as first-person combat leaning on authenticity will be core points in the sequel as well. CryEngine is back as the toolset powering the game.

For those looking to get a taste of the setting of the sequel, which will mainly be set in the silver mining city of Kuttenberg and surrounding country sides, here's how Warhorse describes it:

Kingdom of Bohemia, Early 15th Century: chaos has befallen the kingdom. As invaders pillage this ungoverned land, sowing fear and terror, Henry of Skalitz seeks revenge for his murdered family. Now a trusted member of the rightful king’s allies, Henry is sent to escort Sir Hans Capon on a diplomatic mission. After they are ambushed and nearly killed, the two young men embark on a series of perilous adventures, putting their skills, character and friendship to the ultimate test.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is out sometime in 2024 across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.