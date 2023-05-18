Epic Games Store launches Epic Rewards program with 5 percent back on purchases

The Epic Games Store just fired a big shot against competing PC digital game stores like Valve's Steam and GoG.com Today, it revealed the new Epic Rewards program, which will give its customers 5 percent back on purchases from the store.

The new program is free to sign up and use. In fact, it will be included for all Epic Games Store users once they agree to the newly updated End User License Agreement. Not only are games on the store eligible for Epic Rewards, but you can also get Rewards from purchasing add-ons, in-game items from Epic Games titles like Fortnite, or even virtual currency like V-Bucks.

Epic states:

You’ll automatically earn 5% back in Epic Rewards, which will be added to your Rewards Balance two weeks (14 days) after completing the associated purchase. Once you receive your Epic Rewards, you can apply them at checkout to get a discount off future eligible purchases, or save them for later. Epic Rewards can also be combined with other discounts and coupons for even better deals. Just keep in mind that Epic Rewards do expire eventually (25 months from the date they were granted to your Rewards Balance, to be exact).

The new Rewards program is being revealed the same day that the Epic Games Store Mega Sale begins, with discounts up to 75 percent off games and add-ons. Eligible games will also get an additional 25 percent discount with an Epic Coupon that's automatically applied at checkout.