Circus Electrique is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store has another game to claim for free this week. The latest promotion that has gone live replaces the Cat Quest II and Orcs Must Die 3, and it delivers copies of Circus Electrique. The game is completely free to add to your Epic Games Store library as always, as long as you grab it before the giveaway ends seven days from now.

Circus Electrique offers a genre mash-up experience that brings together a story-driven RPG, circus management, and tactical combat. Set in an alternate London featuring a steampunk twist, the title has you saving the city using circus performers against Londoners who have mysteriously turned into "vicious killers". You'll be rebuilding the circus, recruiting and training various performers, and beating back enemies in tactical turn-based battles.

Developed by Zen Studios and released in 2022, the game's description says the following about the experience:

When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus’ lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city. Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear.

At the same time, Epic is once again offering a premium item bundle for a free-to-play game on top of the latest giveaway. Said to be valued over $100, the Firestone rewards bundle is available to anyone playing the "Firestone Online Idle RPG" before May 16 on the Epic Games Store.

Circus Electrique costs $19.99 to purchase outright when it's not on sale, but the Epic Games Store is giving it away for free for the next week, with the promotion slated to come to an end on Thursday, April 25. Mystery giveaways return next week, just in time for a major sale.