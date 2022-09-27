Intel claims Arc A770 is better than Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT for just $329

The Arc GPUs, designed specifically for gamers, offer a price and performance balance with the Intel Arc graphics family. Now, Intel has announced the launch of its latest Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card at its Innovation 2022 event. The A770 GPUs have been integrated with modern features and technologies that offer improved gaming and ray tracing performance for the users.

Intel says the Arc A770 GPU is their "top-end gaming desktop GPU" which "delivers 65% better peak performance versus competition on ray tracing." The Arc A770 GPU has been built to provide compelling content creation and 1440p gaming performance for an enhanced experience. Priced at $329, it is said to compete with Nvidia's ~$450 RTX 3060 Ti or AMD's ~$375 RX 6700 XT. Ray tracing wise though, the company says it will be more in line with the RTX 3060 instead.

@IntelGraphics just threw down the Arc A770 gauntlet! I wasn't sure how low it would go, but $329 and potentially better than RTX 3060 Ti performance would be awesome to see! pic.twitter.com/EsTZ2lWq6W — Jarred Walton (@jarredwalton) September 27, 2022

The card comes in two flavors, 8GB and 16GB. You can find the specifications of the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition card below:

Xe-Cores RTU Graphic Clock (GHz) Memory Arc A770 32 32 2100 MHz 16GB GDDR6 See full specifications 8GB GDDR6 See full specifications

*RTU => Ray Tracing Unit

The Arc A770 Limited Edition model is powered by one six pin and one eight pin PCIe power connector.These will be available in a variety of designs and is starting at $329. It is set to hit the markets on the 12th of October.