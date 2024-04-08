Get Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900K and 13900KF CPUs at all-time low prices now

If you have a 13th-Gen Intel PC and are looking to upgrade to a faster CPU but want to save a few bucks as well, Intel is having a major sale of some of its 12th and 13th-Gen Core desktop processors right now at Amazon. That includes the fastest 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs you can get.

Right now, the 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 13900K CPU is available at an all-time low price of $479.99, or $150 off its normal $629.9﻿9. The 13th Gen Intel Core i913900KF is currently priced at an all-time low of $476.99. That's $123 off its $599.99 MSRP.

The difference between the two unlocked CPUs is that the Intel Core i9-13900K processor has an integrated GPU, the Intel UHD Graphics 770. The Intel Core i9-13900KF does not have an integrated GPU, so you will need to add a graphics card to your PC if you want to get this slightly cheaper processor.

Otherwise, the hardware specs on both the Intel Core i9-13900K and 13900KF processors are the same. Both have 24 cores (8 P-cores at 3.0 GHz and 16 E-cores at 2.2 GHz) and 32 threads with 36MB of cache. The maximum clock speeds for the CPUs are 5.8 GHz without any overclocking. Both are compatible with the 600 and 700 series motherboards with the LGA1700 Socket and DDR4 or DDR5 RAM as well.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

