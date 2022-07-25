Excited for next-gen AMD Socket AM5? You'll soon learn more at this upcoming event

Back in May, AMD announced the upcoming Socket AM5 motherboard and the 600 series chipsets. It also talked about the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs which are going to be housed in these motherboards. According to leaks, the company is planning to launch the next-gen CPU alongside the AM5 Socket in September.

The company has announced that its motherboard vendor partners, namely, ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSI, will share more details on the upcoming AM5 motherboards in a Meet the Experts webinar. More specifically, the discussion will be held around the premium X670 Extreme (X670E) and the X670 chipsets.

Here is what the summary of the upcoming event says:

Supporting the recent launch of AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors, the new AMD AM5 Chipset offers users high power performance across gaming, creating, and intensive computing tasks. Supporting DDR5 memory and PCIe® 5.0 for the world’s fastest NVMe storage, the AM5 platform introduces more performance, power, and possibilities than ever before.



In this webinar, join experts Mike Yang, Michiel Berkhout, Anny Hsu, Juan J. Guerrero, and Sofos Oikonomou. Learn about upcoming motherboards from partners such as ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI on how their AM5 motherboards introduce cutting-edge features to the market and unlock the full power of AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors. What we’ll cover: AM5 Ecosystem Solutions Socket AM5 X670 Extreme and X670

Flagship AM5 Motherboards Socket AM5 motherboard lineup, specifications, and features from ASUS, GIGABYTE, ASRock, MSI, and BIOSTAR

The Next Frontier of Ryzen™ Motherboards How the Socket AM5 platform and AMD Ryzen ™ 7000 Series processors deliver unbeatable performance



Those who are interested to know more about the upcoming AM5 boards can register on AMD's website at this link. The webinar will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. CT or 9 a.m. PT or 9.30 p.m. IST.

Via: Planet 3DNow! (Twitter)