After ending $1 offers, Xbox Game Pass now has a free Friend Referral trial program

Xbox Game Pass subscribers now have an easier way to convince their PC friends to join in. Announced today, Microsoft's new Friend Referral program offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members trial invites to handout, which provides 14-days of free access to PC Game Pass.

Like many other promotions regarding subscription services, the requirement for redeeming one of these trial invites is being a brand-new member to Game Pass.

The invites only seem to be accessible via Xbox consoles for now. The Xbox app on Windows doesn't show the option just yet. "You can find Friend Referral invitations on the Game Pass Home screen, just click the 'Give PC Game Pass' button to share," Microsoft explains.

Anyone who activates an Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral offer gains access to the hundreds of games available on PC Game Pass, including all first-party Xbox titles on day one, an EA Play standard membership, as well as Riot Games benefits on its free-to-play titles.

This seems to be one of the replacements for the $1 Game Pass offers that were recently phased out. Microsoft said it is working on new promotions to follow up on the popular introductory offer, and the upcoming Xbox Game Pass family plan should also be one of those avenues.