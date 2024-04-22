Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass this week

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will soon be part of the EA Play subscription service from Electronic Arts. The Respawn Entertainment-developed action game released in April, 2023, and just in time for its birthday, EA is lifting it out from the higher-tier EA Play Pro membership and also adding it to the base version of its games subscription program. The good news also extends to Xbox Game Pass members.

Anyone holding an EA Play basic subscription either on PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 will be able to jump into Jedi Cal Kestis' shoes starting on April 25. Don't forget that Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription also offers EA Play for no extra cost, meaning those members are also gaining access to Jedi: Survivor on the same date.

Set five years after the events from 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the title has Cal, his pal BD-1, and the space-faring crew being forced by the Empire to flee to the edge of the galaxy. Now as a Jedi Knight, Cal's abilities have also increased since the last adventure, with fresh Force abilities and Lightsaber fighting styles being available to players.

The title launched to some controversy due to major performance issues, but Respawn has been providing updates since launch to improve on the situation. Hopefully, new players jumping in will be met with a better experience than at launch.

EA has said it plans to bring Jedi: Survivor to last-generation consoles, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems, sometime in the future too, but a release date has not materialized just yet. If the game does arrive to those platforms, it should also be included in the EA Play basic tier, just like on the current-gen consoles.

The AAA title hits EA Play just as the subscription program is going through its first price hike. The changes vary by region, but both basic and pro EA Play tiers, across monthly and annual membership options, have been hit by higher prices. Head here to read the full details.