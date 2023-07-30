Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be the next expansion for the MMO in summer 2024

This weekend at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Las Vegas, Square Enix revealed the next expansion pack for the long-running fantasy MMO game. It's called Dawntrail, and it introduces a new tropical island setting to the game.

GameSpot has some of the first details on the expansion pack:

The adventure will take place in Tural, a distant land located to the west of Eorzea. Players will be involved in a rite of succession, competing for the opportunity to determine Tural's next ruler. However, this contest may introduce divisions among the Scions, adding a twist to the story.

The expansion will also include a new level cap for player characters, along with some new enemies, gear, and other content. The expansion will also see a boost in the game's visuals with a graphical upgrade.

There's also a teaser trailer for the Dawntrail expansion, which offers up some more info on its locations, new monsters, and other details. Right now, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is expected to launch sometime in the summer of 2024 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

The news of the expansion came at the same time that Square Enix and Microsoft jointly revealed that Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox platforms. It will be officially released for the Xbox Series X and S consoles sometime in the spring of 2024, with an open beta to be launched beforehand. Cross-play for the Xbox versions will also be available with the PC and PlayStation versions.

The announcement of the Xbox version also hinted strongly that Microsoft and Square Enix could collaborate more in the future. Hopefully, that means we can expect more Final Fantasy games, and indeed more Square Enix games in general, to be made available on Microsoft's Xbox consoles in the very near future.