The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals Geras returning as a playable character

This weekend, developer NetherRealm Studios released another cinematic-gameplay combo trailer for its upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1. This time, the trailer showed Geras in action.

Geras was first introduced in the last game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11. In the new trailer, we get to see the character use both his abilities to use sand as a weapon and his temporal powers to freeze an opponent to get some extra damage.

The trailer also showed off some more of the game's graphic fatalities, That includes a battle between Liu Kang and Sub-Zero. We see Liu Kang take Sub-Zero through a portal and into space, where he then generates a black hole. We get to see Sub-Zero's body sucked into that black hole in a very violent fashion.

As we reported earlier this week, we are very close to the game's beta test, which is scheduled to be held from August 18-21. If you pre-order the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S versions of Mortal Kombat 1, you will be able to participate in the online beta test for those consoles. It will consist of six characters, four of the game's Cameo fighters, and two stages from the full game.

The final version of the game will launch on September 19 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC platforms. Pre-orders will be able to get some extra content, including Shang Tsung as a playable character in the standard version.

The Premium Edition will add six more playable characters over time, including non-MK characters Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man, along with five more Cameo fighters. It will also grant players access to a version of Johnny Cage with the likeness and voice of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.