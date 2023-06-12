Final Fantasy XVI demo is now available on the PS5 ahead of the game's launch June 22

Fans of the Final Fantasy series of RPG games from Square Enix had a nice reveal last week at Summer Games Fest, with the gameplay trailer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Now, they can play a free demo of the next game in the series, Final Fantasy XVI, on Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

The official PlayStation blog has the details on the demo. It states:

The demo will give PlayStation 5 players a taste of the game’s vibrant world and fast-paced action combat with two lengthy sections showcasing what you can expect from FFXVI. The first is the game’s opening prologue, approximately a two and half hour slice of gameplay giving players insight into Clive Rosfield’s past and the events that set him on his present day journey. Save data from this portion can be carried over to the main game when it launches next week.

The second part of the demo will feature Clive, his faithful wolf Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon, infiltrating a camp and fighting a number of enemies. The bad news is that there won't be a way to transfer the data from this part of the demo to the main game, but the good news is that this part of the demo can be played as many times as gamers want.

The full version of the game will launch on June 22, and you can pre-order it now in either the Standard edition or the Deluxe edition with a SteelBook case, a cloth map of the game's world. and more.

That's also the same day that Sony will launch the PS5 Final Fantasy XVI bundle. You can get the console and a digital code for the full version of Final Fantasy XVI for $559.99. You can pre-order the console-game bundle on Amazon now.

