Final Fantasy XVI is getting a PC version, plus two upcoming paid DLC packs

PC gamers who are also fans of the Final Fantasy franchise got some good news this weekend. Square Enix has confirmed that a PC version of the latest game in the series, Final Fantasy XVI, is officially in the works.

The news was posted as a video on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) page as a video message from Final Fantasy XVI's producer Naoki Yoshida. He did not offer a release time frame for the PC port but promised that more information would be revealed by the end of 2023.

Yoshida also stated that the current PlayStation 5 version of the game will get two paid DLC packs with players getting more info on Valisthea. As with the PC port, we should get more info on the two DLC packs before the end of the year.

PS5 players can also download a new 1.10 update for Final Fantasy XVI right now. In addition to a number of improvements and bug fixes, the patch adds a couple of small new features.

One will allow players to switch the weapon that the main character Clive uses to other weapon skins while retaining the same stats as the current weapon he holds.

The other new cosmetic feature will allow players to switch out the outfits for Clive and other characters to alternate outfits.

The news about the update, the upcoming PC version, and the paid DLC packs, comes a few weeks after Square Enix reported that sales of Final Fantasy XVI, which launched in late June, did not meet the publisher's expectations. Square Enix blamed the slower adoption of the PS5 console as part of the reason for the lower sales.