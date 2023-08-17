Russians seemingly preparing to launch a MediaTek powered R-FON with custom ROSA OS inside

APPSIM (Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers) Telegram Channel has leaked all about the Russian-made phone soon to be launched next year. Russian company ROSA has been in the works to develop a phone designed to be made and sold within Russia, dubbed Р-ФОН or R-FON in English.

R-FON will be shipping next year with a homegrown operating system based on Linux named ROSA OS. It is a skinned version of Android with its app store and will be compatible with Android apps and APKs.

The centerpiece of the phone will be the MediaTek Helio G99, a year-old processor with 8 cores and built on the 6nm node. The SOC packs ARM Mali-G57 MP2 graphics, and the CPU reaches clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. On Geekbench 6, it scores 717 for single-core and 1940 for multi-core. Its performance is comparable to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

The example shown in the pictures packs 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The three-camera setup, including 50MP primary shooter, looks eerily similar to the Vivo V25e, which also packs the same Helio G99 SOC. The front earpiece grill also matches this model. It has a fingerprint sensor on the right side, which also acts as a power button, and a sim card tray with two slots on the left. R-FON will come with a 5,000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, type-C USB, and NFC (Near Field Communication).

An unboxing video posted by Zykov of APPSIM shows the box packing a clear protective case for the phone, charger, type-C cable, and a 3.5mm headphone. No OS features were demonstrated in the leaked unboxing video.

The phone will be made in Russia by Rutek JSC, which also manufactures laptops and other electronics, while some parts, like the SOC, will be imported. It is expected to make the OS available to corporate and government customers by the end of this year and is scheduled to enter the consumer market in 2024.

Source: APPSIM (Telegram)